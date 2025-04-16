Banksy’s Without Limits exhibition to make a splash in Perth

After its success in Europe, the United States, South America, and Asia, The Art of Banksy: Without Limits exhibition is set to hit Northbridge Centre in May this year.

Noted as the biggest Banksy exhibition in Australia, the highly acclaimed street art exhibition will showcase more than 200 of Banksy’s iconic artworks and more than 95 of his original artworks.

Featuring photos, sculptures, lithographs, murals, and more, the sixty-minute all-ages event aims to celebrate the British graffiti artist and his legacy as an artist that keeps his identity secret.

The event will feature multiple installations, including the Infinity Room, Dismaland Bemusement Park, a mapping show, and a video documentary, and will display some of his works that have been reproduced exclusively for the exhibition using his stencil technique.

Over 2.3 million people have visited the event globally, with previous exhibitions in 2023 and 2024 in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane.

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits exhibition will hit Northbridge Centre in May 2025. Tickets are on sale now from artofbanksyau.com

