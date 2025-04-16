Sydney hardcore punks Speed rev up for national tour

Fresh off the back of their Coachella 2025 appearance and having just wrapped up a sold-out tour of the country, Sydney hardcore five-piece Speed are gearing up for another massive Australian tour.

The aggressive punk-rock group will perform fifteen no-barrier shows across the nation, wrapping up the tour at Amplifier Bar on Friday, August 2, and The Y on Saturday, August 3.

Joining Speed on tour are Thailand hardcore act Whispers and Newcastle group Feel The Pain, with Speed set to bring their chaotic energy to the stage as they play hits from their 2024 debut album, ONLY ONE MODE, which won an ARIA Award for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album.

Formed in 2019, Speed has made waves in the Australian hardcore punk scene, with their most recent national tour a sold-out 17-date run of shows.

Speed’s 2025 Australian tour hits Amplifier Bar on Friday, August 2, and The Y on Saturday, August 3, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, April 17, from linktr.ee/gangcalledspeedaus

