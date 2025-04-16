York Regional Writers Weekend opens new chapter with 2025 return

The York Regional Writers Weekend is back in 2025, taking over the historic town of York from Friday, May 23, to Sunday, May 25.

Presented by The York Festival and Writing WA, the annual festival will feature a weekend of writing and storytelling, with author talks, workshops, exhibitions, and a book launch for attendees to enjoy.

Nyungar Balardong writer and academic Marion Kickett will get the weekend underway with a Welcome to Country and launch the Elders’ collection at The Rookery. This will be followed by highlights across the three days that include ‘Meet the Author’ sessions with Sarah Foster, Rachael Johns (romance), Bernice Barry (historical), and Emily Bridget Taylor (poetry), plus meet-and-greets with crime author David Whish-Wilson and poets John Kinsella & Shey Marque.

The event will also feature interactive workshops with David Whish-Wilson, Natalie Damjanovich-Napoleon & Megan Ugle, and Rachael Johns, and acting workshops for all ages at Theatre 180. Janine Browne will present an art and storytelling exhibition, The Black Dog Project, at Gallery 152, while the winners of the Wheatbelt Short Story Competition will be revealed.

Running alongside the main program is Breathe, a three-day Songwriting Retreat with Rose Parker and Delilah Rose, offering in-depth creative development for emerging and established songwriters.

Additionally, the renowned Theatre 180 will perform River – Write – Ramble on Friday, May 23, followed by two performances of 21 Hearts on Saturday, May 24.

The York Regional Writers Festival will hit York from Friday, May 23, to Sunday, May 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com

