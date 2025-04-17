Littlefair share big news with debut EP Forever Is a Long Time

WA indie-folk rock band Littlefair have announced the release of their debut EP, Forever Is a Long Time, on Thursday, April 24, with the band’s EP launch party at Lyric’s Underground on Sunday, May 18.

The five-piece, comprised of Jessica Depiazzi (lead vocals), Gareth Peach (drums), Jaik Rushan (bass), Kira Depiazzi (violin), and Mary Depiazzi (keys), are set to bring their signature fusion of rock, folk, and blues influences to Forever Is a Long Time.

Recorded by Lee Buddle at Crank Recording Studios, Forever Is a Long Time blends harmonies, storytelling, and dynamic instrumentation, with their singles Happy and Jacket already hits from the EP.

“We had such a great time recording the EP,” said the band, “That’s what we want people to feel listening to it as a whole. That sense of fun and comradery. At the end of the day, we really just love playing music together.”

Littlefair’s lead single of the EP, Prescription, notes the complexities of witnessing someone trapped in a toxic relationship.

“It’s about reaching out to that person and asking them what they need, but knowing that until they acknowledge they need a change, there’s not much you can do except remind them that you’re there,” Jessica Depiazzi shared. “It’s pretty cathartic to sing, and I hope it brings that feeling to listeners.”

Known for their electrifying live presence, Littlefair have performed sets at Nannup Music Festival 2025, Beats in the Bay Festival and WAMFest’s Scarborough Beach Party. The band won Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2024 Nannup Music Festival and was a Top 20 finalist in the 2024 WAM Song of the Year Awards.

Littlefair’s debut EP, Forever Is a Long Time, is out on Thursday, April 24. Littlefair will launch Forever Is a Long Time at Lyric’s Underground on Sunday, May 18, 2025. For more info, head to linktr.ee/littlefair

