Stand-up comedian Duncan Trussell announces return to Australia

Renowned American stand-up comedian Duncan Trussell is bringing his comedic talent to Australia for a national tour.

The tour will include stops in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne before culminating in a final show at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Monday, August 25.

Duncan Trussell is the co-creator of Netflix’s The Midnight Gospel, which featured audio from his podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour. He also currently voices Hippocampus on FOX’s Krapopolis and has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, Drunk History, Your Mom’s House, This Is Not Happening, and the Lex Fridman Podcast.

Duncan Trussell performs at Astor Theatre on Monday, August 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from astortheatreperth.com

