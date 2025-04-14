Leif Vollebekk reveals Australian album tour dates

Canadian singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk is hitting the road for a national tour to celebrate the release of his latest album, Revelation.

The tour will kick off in Perth at The Rechabite on Tuesday, May 6, before heading to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Alternative indie musician Hayden Calnin will join Vollebekk on the full run of dates.

Self-producing the album himself, Vollebekk performed piano, guitar, bass, B3 organ, harmonica, accordion, and Moog while being joined by drummer Jim Keltner, steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar, bassist Shahzad Ismaily, and backing vocalists Angie McMahon and Anaïs Mitchell. The album features 11 narrative-driven tracks, recorded with vocals and cinematic arrangements that explore nature, mortality, and the search for meaning in an ever-changing world.

Leif Vollebekk plays at The Rechabite on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from premier.ticketek.com.au

