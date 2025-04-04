Aussie artists to light up the Kimberley as Ord Valley Muster returns

Kununurra’s iconic festival, the Ord Valley Muster, is saddling up for another year with a full line-up of events scheduled from Friday, May 16, to Sunday, May 25.

An annual event for over two decades, the muster marks the beginning of the East Kimberley tourism season and includes live music, luncheons, comedy shows, Indigenous culture, arts, fashion, a rodeo, and family-friendly activities.

This year’s festival will feature the Kimberley Moon Experience with live performances from multiple acclaimed Aussie artists. Iconic singer-songwriter Mark Seymour, most notably known as frontman of Hunters and Collectors, is set to take the stage with his current band, Mark Seymour and The Undertow, alongside ARIA award-winning artists Lime Cordiale and Thelma Plum on Saturday, May 24.

Comedy in the Park will also be returning in 2025. British comedian Georgie Carroll, best known for her sold-out Edinburgh Fringe show Sista Flo 2.0, will be joined by Australian radio personality, comedian, and actor Ben Knight; Darwin-based comic Amy Hetherington; and musician-turned-entertainer Mick Meredith.

The festival’s program also includes Party In The Park, Corroboree Under The Stars, Waringarri Arts Experience, Muster Idol, and many more events.

The Ord Valley Muster runs in Kununurra from Friday, May 16, to Sunday, May 25. Tickets are available at ordvalleymuster.com

Prev x Next →