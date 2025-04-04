Supanova brings star power to Perth

Supanova Comic Con & Gaming returns to Perth this year, taking over Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29.

Supanova 2025 is stacked with sci-fi, fantasy, and gaming icons, including Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston, Ghostbusters legend Ernie Hudson, and Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff. Outlander fans are in for a treat in 2025, with Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, and David Berry making an appearance.

Straight off the back of a sold-out 10th Anniversary Live Show for Critical Role, Anjali Bhimani will bring her tabletop magic to Supanova 2025, while Jujutsu Kaisen’s Matthew David Rudd will be appearing exclusively in Perth.

Supanova Comic Con and Gaming hits Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.supanova.com.au

