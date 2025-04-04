Western Sydney drill icons Onefour announce debut album and national tour

Following the release of their latest single, Phone Call, Sydney hip hop group Onefour are hitting the road for a national tour.

The tour celebrates the upcoming release of their debut studio album, Look At Me Now, which is set to drop on Friday, June 13.

Featuring performances in towns and cities across Australia, their tour will include a show at Perth’s Metro City on Friday, August 22.

Sydney hip hop group The 046 will join Onefour for the full run of dates.

“It’s been a long time coming,” the group said upon revealing the big news. “Everything we’ve been through and had to overcome has led to this moment right here.”

“Big Love to everyone that’s been rocking with us from the jump, woulda never been able to do this shit without y’all!”

Onefour’s debut album, Look At Me Now, is out on Friday, June 13, 2025. Onefour will play Metro City on Friday, August 22. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, April 9, from megatix.com.au

Prev x Next →