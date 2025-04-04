Indigenous performing arts company Bangarra to light up WA stages

Renowned Indigenous performing arts company Bangarra Dance Theatre is set to premiere its first-ever visual arts collaboration, Illume, in 2025.

Led by Bangarra’s Artistic Director Frances Rings in partnership with Goolarrgon Bard visual artist Darrell Sibosado, Illume fuses music, visual arts, and dance to explore how light has shaped and sustained Indigenous cultural traditions for millennia.

The production features a distinguished creative team, including set designer Charles Davis, costume designer Elizabeth Gadsby, lighting designer Damien Cooper, and cultural consultants Trevor Sampi and Audrey Bin Swani. Through a unique blend of movement and visual storytelling, Illume highlights the role of light as a bridge between the physical and spiritual worlds.

“I’m excited to work alongside distinguished Bard visual artist Darrell Sibosado and explore the concept of light as ‘a glowing bridge between the physical and spiritual worlds,’” said Rings. “Illume offers a unique opportunity to intertwine choreographic and visual art perspectives, using movement and imagery to communicate complex themes about culture, environment, and tradition.”

Sibosado added, “It’s an honour to collaborate with Frances and Bangarra. My work is deeply rooted in my Country’s traditions, and I look forward to seeing how our artistic practices merge to convey the rhythm and essence of my people and land.”

Marking a major milestone for Bangarra, the company will move from its two-decade tenure at the Sydney Opera House’s Drama Theatre to the prestigious Joan Sutherland Theatre for Illume‘s world premiere in June.

Following its Sydney debut, Illume will embark on a national tour, including performances at Perth’s Heath Ledger Theatre from Thursday, July 10, to Sunday, July 13, before heading to Albany for a show at Albany Entertainment Centre on Friday, July 18. The show then continues its run around the country with dates in Canberra, Queensland, Darwin and Melbourne.

Illume is showing at Heath Ledger Theatre from Thursday, July 10, to Sunday, July 13, and at Albany Entertainment Centre on Friday, July 18, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to bangarra.com.au

