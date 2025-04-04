Local theatre legend reflects on remarkable career in special one-night-only show

Theatre veteran and historian Ivan King is set to share his stories from the stage in a night of nostalgia at His Majesty’s Theatre on Saturday, April 12. Reflections with Ivan King OAM puts Western Australia’s performing arts history in the limelight with the personal touch of anecdotes and stories of the performers immersed in the scene.

King will be joined by Sally Sander a celebrated performer with a career spanning over six decades.

“Reflections traces Ivan King’s theatrical journey through decades of Perth’s cultural evolution,” said Mark Howett, Director of the Arts and Culture Trust. “From dressing rooms to standing ovations, Reflections captures the chaotic charm and quiet beauty of Ivan King’s life in theatre. It’s funny, poignant and a love letter to the people who built Perth’s stages and iconic venues.”

Reflections with Ivan King will be showing at His Majesty’s Theatre on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Tickets are available at artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au

