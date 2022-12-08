

The Veronicas @ Ice Cream Factory Summer Festival’s Opening Night

Friday, December 2, 2022

Summer has finally arrived, and that means the return of one of Perth’s favourite pop-ups, Ice Cream Factory, and this season’s opening night featured none other than The Veronicas, who have been enjoying quite the comeback recently with the resurgence of their 2007 hit Untouched.

The Ice Cream Factory pop-up site had so much to discover, with exciting activations around every corner, through every walkway and up every set of stairs. The Gordon’s bar was a favourite, providing a platform to overlook the festival grounds, and some cosy cabana style chairs to relax in, as well as long tables for chatting with your mates.

Other discoveries were The Libertador tattoo parlour which saw some brave, or drunk, souls getting inked, a Red Bull gaming zone where you could verse your mates in a formula one race, and a karaoke tent, which was extremely popular.

The silent disco was always packed to the brim, and a Milky Lane pop up was slinging burgers and loaded fries to feed the masses. You could never be too far away from a bar, and there was always a DJ nearby providing the tunes.

The warehouse space stayed relatively empty as people enjoyed the other sights until it was nearly time for The Veronicas to come onstage. They appeared in their matching Dyspnea sets and lit the stage on fire with their unstoppable energy and incredible voices.

The warehouse stage was finally full, and the duo impressed with Take Me On The Floor. It got the crowd dancing and singing along which held for the entire set. The twins then launched into the title track from their 2007 album, Hook Me Up, which was a highlight of the set. They played recent radio hit In My Blood, before launching into the classics, 4ever from their first album got everyone feeling nostalgic, and, of course, Untouched saw the biggest sing-along of the night.

It would have been nice to see the headliners play a longer set, clocking in at forty minutes, The Veronicas set was very short compared to others throughout the night, and the rest of the summer series. They have two recent albums which they were only able to take one song from, and of course their two early albums which still had plenty of great tracks and crowd favourites left unplayed.

The venue itself was somewhat magical, an adventure that never ended. There was always something else to discover, so go find all the secrets and surprises that Ice Cream Factory has to offer across their many events this summer.

KIERRA POLLOCK

Photos by Nicola Robb Photography

