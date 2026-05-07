Win! Stephen K Amos tickets

Internationally acclaimed comedian Stephen K Amos (UK) is coming to town for Perth Comedy Festival 2026 with a brand-new show, Now We’re Talking.

Following on from the hit show Oxymoron, a cameo in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and surviving the jungle on I’m A Celebrity Australia, the laughter-master will be bringing a gaggle of gags for a limited season.

Thanks to Perth Comedy Festival and Mary Tobin Presents, we’ve got two double passes to give away to Stephen K Amos at Regal Theatre on Thursday, May 14.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Stephen K Amos in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up for the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, May 12, at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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