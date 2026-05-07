Win! Obsession movie tickets

Bear is a hopelessly romantic music store employee who can’t find the courage to tell his childhood friend Nikki how he really feels. Rather than be honest with her, he wanders into a New Age shop and snaps a kitschy novelty toy called the One Wish Willow, which, for $6.99, promises to grant its owner one wish. His desire: for Nikki to love him more than anything in the world.

And just like that, she does. Nothing could go wrong. Right? What follows is a shocking and unsettling descent into abject horror, getting darker, creepier, and bloodier with each passing scene. Wickedly funny, genuinely terrifying, and impossible to shake, Obsession is a fresh and ferocious spin on the age-old “be careful what you wish for” tale, made for an audience that thought they’d seen it all.

We are delighted to have ten in-season double passes to give away to Obsession, in cinemas Thursday, May 14.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Obsession in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, May 13 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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