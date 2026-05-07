Win! Perth Comedy Festival Hour of Power tickets

Experience the best of Perth Comedy Festival in just one hour! With three shows at The Rechabite Festival Hub, Hour of Power is a high-energy showcase, featuring a surprise lineup of major local and international stars every night. Bigger than ever and bursting with talent—it’s your ultimate Festival sampler at a bargain price.

We are delighted to have one double pass to give away to Perth Comedy Festival‘s final Hour of Power for 2026 at The Rechabite on Thursday, May 14.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Hour of Power – May 14 in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up for the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, May 12, at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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