

Kendrick Lamar @ RAC Arena

w/ Baby Keem, Tanna Leone

Thursday, December 1, 2022

He’s the best rapper in the world and, yes, he probably knows it. But Kendrick Lamar suffered a crisis of conscience and found some well-earned humility between the release of 2017’s Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN. and this year’s epic Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Now 35, he returned with the sort of theatrical spectacle one dreams of from the greats. Like its parent album, the concert equivalent proved conceptual and bold; the sort of eye-popping experience you’d expect from Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters more than a 35-year old rap god.

Therapy and its after effects play a central role on Mr Morale, and the themes of self-discovery were evident on the night’s (and album) opener United in Grief. “I went and got me a therapist/ I can debate on my theories and sharing it,” he mused, eventually surmising, “I grieve different/ Everybody grieves different”.

Also evident from the opener was Kendrick’s most lavish production to date. With the stage extending through to the end of the dancefloor, it split the audience in half, at times creating an in-the-round effect. With dancers artfully emerging from the centre of the catwalk, to a mini-me Kendrick puppet, this was performance art and high theatre, giving us an insight into the last five years of our host’s life.

The crowd weren’t quite as nuts as previous visits (nothing will ever match his sold out Astor Theatre show in 2012 on the good kid, m.A.A.d city tour for that) and at times the momentum was jagged and stop-start; certainly it didn’t flow as spectacularly as his rhymes do. Shock horror: at times it was better to sit back in awe rather than dance and wave our arms in the air.

But that left time for introspection between the “wow” moments. Father Time‘s memorable hook “I got daddy issues/ That’s on me,” made way for an explosive m.A.A.d city, and early on massive hits including Humble, King Kunta and Backseat Freestyle went track for track with the new record (he at least touched on 15 of the double album’s 18 numbers).

If you weren’t convinced by Mr Morale on the way in, and for some listeners it has proved divisive (to the point it’s somehow now his most underrated album), you wouldn’t have left disappointed. Rather, it brought the new tracks to life. Mirror and Silent Hill were delivered as K.Dot rose far above the crowd at the end of the extended stage; Crown was one of the night’s unforgettable moments, performed solo at a piano, unadorned and spine-tingling.

The use of live piano such as this was a defining factor across the new tracks, and the only live instrument visible. It sure sounded like there was a live band hidden somewhere even if we couldn’t see them, as everything from guitar solos to strings rang out around the arena.

Another unforgettable moment came with support act and cousin, Baby Keem joining Kendrick onstage for their 2022 Grammy Award-winning track, Family Ties. Fellow support Tanna Leone also performed his spot on Mr Morale (the song), while earlier we were treated to a great kick off to the night. Baby Keem in particular was a treat in an epic 30 mins of smoke jets and sophisticated visuals, as the likes of Range Brothers, 16 and Kanye West collaboration Praise God made it two rap superstars in one night.

Midway through, Kendrick took some time to silently soak up the adoring atmosphere for a couple of minutes, revving up the restless masses in silence, before launching into the night’s best section. First, Money Trees was just as memorable as it was on his last visit (and arguably track of the night); Love next up was another huge singalong and crowd favourite.

The most unexpected chant-along came with “Kendrick’s in a box” mimicking the recent UK TikTok sensation (still figuring that one out), as four dancers in Hazmat suits joined him in an enclosed glass box.

The depictions of quarantine and testing positive were reminders of the horrors of the past three years, and the perfect soundtrack from within his confines was Alright, which played out like one huge release in a show rich with breakthroughs. It was profound. It was a light bulb moment. It was Kendrick Lamar.

SHERANE KENNY

Photos by Greg Noire

