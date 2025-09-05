Tame Impala announce new album Deadbeat

After a five-year wait, Tame Impala‘s newest record, Deadbeat, is set to land Friday, October 17 via Columbia Records.

Developed between Kevin Parker‘s hometown of Fremantle and his Injidup studio, the twelve-track record is heavily influenced by bush doof culture and the Western Australian rave scene.

Deadbeat will be Parker’s fifth full-length record and his first since 2020’s The Slow Rush.

The album news follows the release of Tame Impala’s new single, Loser, which came out earlier this week, along with a music video directed by Sam Kristofski and starring Joe Keery.

Loser is the second taste of the upcoming record following the release of the seven-minute dance epic End of Summer in July.

Over the course of four Tame Impala albums and multiple roles as a songwriter, producer and instrumentalist, Kevin Parker has been nominated for a GRAMMY four times and won his first for his collaboration on Justice’s track Neverender in 2024. The Western Australian has also worked with multiple industry icons, including Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Rihanna and more.

Tame Impala's new album, Deadbeat, is out on Friday, October 17, 2025

