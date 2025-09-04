The Last Dinner Party are dining down under in 2026

British indie-rock band The Last Dinner Party have announced an Australian headline tour this summer.

The tour kicks off at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, January 10, before heading east for shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The two-time BRIT Award-winning band is touring in celebration of their second album, From The Pyre, which will be released on Friday, October 17. After the huge success of their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, the band say they took a more relaxed approach this time—focusing on growth in their songwriting for a record both evocative and powerful, with live shows set to match.

The Last Dinner Party play Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 10 from secretsounds.com

