Interflow celebrate misspent youth with new single Unemployed Hours

Rising Perth band Interflow have announced the release of their new single, Unemployed Hours.

The single, released Monday, September 1, follows a series of singles released by the band this year and will be performed at their official launch party at the Leopold Hotel on Saturday, September 6.

An upbeat slice of rock ‘n’ roll, the song holds a simple meaning, celebrating the experience of misspent hours, money, and youth.

“The lyrics aren’t very deep on this song,” says vocalist Jacob Willis-Fulford. “We more just wanted a big, loud, pumping rock song about getting on it and having a good time.”

Local acts Moth Street Artists and Tarot are set to join the lineup as special guests on the night.

Interflow launch their new single, Unemployed Hours, at Leopold Hotel on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from avclive.com

