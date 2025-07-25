Tame Impala return with dance-driven new single End of Summer

Tame Impala have returned with their first new music in five years. The new track, End of Summer, is the first recording with new label, Columbia Records, and the first since the release of their fourth album, The Slow Rush, in 2020.

Drawing inspiration from the rich history of dance music, the seven-minute track signals the beginning of a new era in Kevin Parker‘s project. It revisits time periods that have had an influence on the genre today, including the acid house summer of ’89 and the free parties of the mid-90s, all the way to the bush doofs in outback paddocks. The single has been released alongside a visual narrative directed by multidisciplinary artist Julian Klincewicz.

While there is no release date yet for a new Tame Impala record, the new single is sure to get fans excited that it may be coming soon.

Over the course of four Tame Impala albums and multiple roles as a songwriter, producer and instrumentalist, Kevin Parker has been nominated for a GRAMMY four times, winning his first for his collaboration on Justice’s 2024 track Neverender. The Western Australian has also worked with multiple industry icons, including Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Rihanna and more.

Tame Impala have released the video for their new single, End of Summer. Check it out below.

