Everclear announce Sparkle and Fade 30th anniversary tour

Everclear have announced Australian dates for their Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour.

Led by vocalist, guitarist, and founder Art Alexakis, Everclear’s platinum-selling, major-label debut album had a massive impact in 1995 with its chart-topping hit Santa Monica.

The album—also featuring the singles Heroin Girl and Heartspark Dollarsign—climbed to the top of the charts upon its release and was certified Platinum the following year.

Everclear’s 16-date Australian tour features Davey French on guitar, Freddy Herrera on bass, and Brian Nolan on drums, and spans capital cities and regional areas across Australia. The tour features three dates in Western Australia, including Freo.Social on Wednesday, December 10; The Carine, Duncraig, on Thursday, December 11; and Magnet House on Friday, December 12.

“Sparkle and Fade was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and Everclear,” shared Alexakis. “Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades, and this tour celebrating Sparkle and Fade is another way of us saying ‘thank you’ to all of the incredible fans—old and new. We’re excited to bring this tour to Australia. In addition to all the hits and fan favourites, we’re going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to commemorate this 30th anniversary. If you are a fan of this record, you do not want to miss this tour!”

Everclear’s Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour hits Freo.Social on Wednesday, December 10; The Carine, Duncraig, on Thursday, December 11; and Magnet House on Friday, December 12, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 31, from everclearmusic.com

