RTRFM’s Movie Squad celebrate 500th episode with live podcast

RTRFM‘s Movie Squad are set to celebrate their 500th episode with a live podcast recording at Luna Cinemas Leederville on Thursday, August 7.

The milestone episode will include movie discussions, games and interviews with special guests.

Hosted by Tristan Fidler and Simon Miraudo, Movie Squad have been covering a wide range of movies, encompassing everything from blockbuster extravaganzas to arthouse fare for over 20 years.

Movie Squad‘s most recent episodes include reviews of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Superman, The Old Guard 2, Friendship and more.

Movie Squad: Live at Luna hits Luna Cinemas Leederville on Thursday, August 7 , 2025. Tickets are on sale now from rtrfm.oztix.com

