Irish ‘trad punks’ The Mary Wallopers bring raucous live show to Perth

Irish ‘trad punks’ The Mary Wallopers are returning to Australia on a national tour, hitting Astor Theatre on Tuesday, September 9.

Led by brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy, The Mary Wallopers first shot to fame back in 2020, thanks to their lockdown YouTube shows, which saw the group build a makeshift pub in their home, livestreaming trad sessions.

Since then, the band have taken their irreverent, gleefully rebellious live shows to stages across the world, selling out venues across the UK, US, Europe and beyond.

The upcoming tour follows the band’s 2024 second album, Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll, and recent EP Home Boys Home.

Local political punks Last Quokka are set to join The Mary Wallopers as special guests for the Perth show before the tour heads east for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Thirroul and Melbourne.

The Mary Wallopers play Astor Theatre on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from frontiertouring.com

