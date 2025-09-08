Evanescence announce Australian headline shows

Evanescence have announced a run of Australian headline dates as they tour the country supporting Metallica on their M72 World Tour.

The US rockers will perform the first of their sideshows at Perth’s Metro City on Thursday, October 30, before heading to Melbourne and Sydney.

The tour offers fans an opportunity to experience Evanescence in an intimate setting, away from the stadiums.

Since hitting international charts with their 2003 debut album, Fallen, through to releasing recent singles Afterlife and Fight Like A Girl, Evanescence continue their contribution to the rock landscape with their trademark mix of metal, symphonic hues, piano-driven melodies, and the gripping vocal stylings of Amy Lee.

Since forming in Arkansas in 1994, Evanescence have achieved two GRAMMY Award wins, multiple #1s, and an RIAA Diamond certification for their debut record. They have released five studio albums to date and have shared stages with Korn, Halestorm, Muse, The Used and more.

Evanescence hit Metro City on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 12, from destroyalllines.com

