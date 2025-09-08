Alt-country star Fanny Lumsden to kick off Australian tour in Perth

Multi-award-winning artist Fanny Lumsden is setting off on a national tour around Australia next year.

Fanny and her band, The Prawn Stars, will kick off the tour at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Friday, February 6, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra.

The tour will celebrate her new single, Look At Me Now, released on Wednesday, September 3, which reflects her musical journey so far and was recorded on the road through Europe with her live band, The Prawn Stars.

Lumsden has recently wrapped up an extensive tour through Europe and the UK and is currently playing the opening slot on Paul Kelly’s Antipodean Arena Tour with Lucinda Williams.

“We have had the time of our lives opening for Paul Kelly and Lucinda Williams around Australia, and since playing so many incredible shows through Europe and the UK, we couldn’t help but keep the joy going and bring our very fun and silly show to cities around the country,” said Lumsden. “Plus, we have so many new songs and stories to share!”

Lumsden’s live performances and recordings have earned the alt-country artist international recognition. Her fourth album, Hey Dawn, took the 2023 ARIA for Best Country Album, the CMAA Golden Guitar for Alt-Country Album of the Year and the 2024 Country Album of the Year at the AIR Awards.

Fanny Lumsden plays Rosemount Hotel on Friday, February 6, 2026, with her band The Prawn Stars. Tickets are on sale on Friday, September 12, from fannylumsden.net

