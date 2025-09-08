DZ Deathrays celebrate Easing Out of Control album release in Perth

Brisbane’s DZ Deathrays kick off their Easing Out of Control album tour at Rosemount Hotel on Friday, January 16—the day of the album’s release—and will hit Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart and Brisbane before wrapping up in Sydney.

The punk trio are set to play some of their favourite venues across Australia, inviting up-and-coming local bands to fill support slots.

Audiences can look forward to a set featuring songs from their upcoming album, Easing Out of Control, favourite tracks from their discography and their new single, Real Love, which was released today (Monday, September 8).

“It’s not often that a band invades your ears in a way that leaves you wanting to see them every opportunity you can,” we said in our live review of DZ Deathrays’ Black Rat 10th Anniversary tour last year, with their Rosemount show being a contender for “gig of the year for those who attended.”

DZ Deathrays’ Easing Out of Control tour hits Rosemount Hotel on Friday, January 16, 2026. Tickets are on sale from oztix.com.au

