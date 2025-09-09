2hollis brings genre-bending The Star Tour to Perth

LA-based artist and producer 2hollis returns down under for five shows on his The Star Tour early next year. Known for his genre-bending compositions, the 21-year-old will bring elements of electronica, hip-hop, and pop to stages across Australia and New Zealand.

The tour is set to kick off in Auckland before heading to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, with a final show at Perth’s Metro City on Wednesday, February 25.

Last in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, 2hollis performed at Laneway Festival in six different cities, with sold-out headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne. The artist will arrive with new material from this year’s release of his fourth studio album, star, and a run of singles including afraid, style and flash.

2hollis brings The Star Tour to Metro City on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Tickets are on sale Monday, September 15, from megatix.com.au

