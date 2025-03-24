Steve Kilbey joins forces with all-star Perth line-up for Grant McLennan tribute

The Church frontman Steve Kilbey is set to pay tribute to fellow legendary Australian singer-songwriter Grant McLennan of The Go-Betweens with a live performance at Milk Bar on Thursday, May 29.

The live show will feature a selection of Go-Betweens and The Church favourites along with songs from Jack Frost, Kilbey’s collaboration with Grant McLennan, interwoven with stories from his time working alongside him.

Perth’s own Adrian Hoffmann, who fronted The Songs of Grant McLennan tribute at Lyric’s Underground in 2023, will lend his vocals to McLennan’s parts, bringing his interpretation of the acclaimed songwriter’s work to life once more.

Joining Kilbey and Hoffmann on stage will be a huge line-up of Perth musicians, including Shaun Corlson (guitar), Todd Walker (keys), Lochlan and Shaun Hoffmann (drums and percussion), and a string section featuring Anna Sarcich (cello) and Rachael Aquilina (violin).

Jack Frost was a side project for McLennan and Steve Kilbey (pictured above), with the pair releasing two albums, Jack Frost (1991) and Snow Job (1996), before Grant McLennan tragically passed away in 2006.

Steve Kilbey performs Jack Frost & The Go-Betweens at Milk Bar on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from milkbar.oztix.com.au

