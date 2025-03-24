Sculpture at Bathers exhibition takes shape for 2025 return

Sculpture at Bathers returns in 2025, transforming Fremantle’s iconic Bathers Beach into an open-air gallery for its sixth edition from Friday, April 4, to Monday, April 21. Showcasing over 55 of WA’s most innovative sculptors, the biennial exhibition blends contemporary art with the natural beauty of Manjaree/Bathers Beach, inviting visitors to explore works along the sand, boardwalk, and bush pathways. This year, the event expands with an indoor exhibition at the WA Shipwrecks Museum and a satellite showcase at Artsource’s Old Customs House, featuring artists who have explored new directions through international residencies. NATASHA PAUL spoke to Artistic Director Sandra Murray to find out how the exhibition is shaping up for its eagerly-awaited return.

Sculpture at Bathers is returning to Bathers Beach for its sixth exhibition! As the last event was in 2022, how does it feel to be hosting this spectacular seaside event once again?

I am so looking forward to sharing the inspiring artworks of our sculptors in the friendly and historic setting of Manjaree/Bathers Beach. I encourage everyone to visit and enjoy the unique event. This year, the exhibition expands in an exciting new direction. Alongside the beachside sculptures, visitors can explore an indoor sculpture showcase at the WA Shipwrecks Museum, adding a fresh dimension to our event.

What can art lovers and attendees expect from the event this time around? Are there any particularly exciting artists displaying their work?

Visitors can expect the friendly vibe of the beach combined with high-calibre sculptures by over 55 of WA’s most innovative sculptors across the beach, boardwalk and bush pathway.

One exciting and unusual work is the human figure by Simon Gilby, which stands on a small concrete island off the beach. At night it glows a photoluminescent blue and looks stunning as it calmly floats in the Indian Ocean.

Plus, we have engaging public programs to ensure there’s something for everyone with free tours led by the sculptors. It is a wonderful opportunity to hear directly from the artists and connect with the exhibition on a deeper level.

Sculpture at Bathers has showcased the work of 320 WA artists since 2013. Where did the idea first come from to create this specific WA-based exhibition, and how has it changed over time?

Our Creative Patron and Founder, Tony Jones Cit WA OAM, recognised the limited opportunities for WA sculptors to present their work publicly in Perth and founded Sculpture at Bathers in 2013. Tony is an esteemed Fremantle-based artist and teacher who strived to offer our state’s artists a dedicated platform to exhibit their work. Since then, S@B has been committed to supporting contemporary sculpture in WA. We are a small, not-for-profit organisation led by a dedicated group of artists, arts workers, and volunteers, and some of the people involved have changed over the years, but our core mission remains the same.

An addition this time is a new satellite exhibition, Seed at Artsource, Old Customs House, with two artists, Peter Dailey and Bev Isles, who undertook a residency in Switzerland, pushing their practice in new directions. They were supported by a Sculpture at Bathers Scholarship from a generous patron.

You’ve received over 100 entries from WA sculptors this year. What things do you look for when choosing the sculptures to display at the exhibition?

A selection panel of arts industry professionals rigorously assesses the submissions and looks for quality, appeal, and innovation and to represent a diverse spectrum of WA sculptural practice. Site-specific works, responding to the actual location of Manjaree, were encouraged.

The exhibition features works from a diverse array of established and emerging WA artists. Why do you think this event is so important in showcasing local talent?

Sculpture at Bathers plays a vital role in showcasing local talent by providing a professional art event for WA sculptors to present their work to a broad audience. By featuring both established and emerging artists, the exhibition fosters artistic growth and networking, encourages innovation, and strengthens WA’s arts community. This event offers emerging artists the opportunity to gain visibility and recognition while also celebrating the achievements of WA’s most respected sculptors.

For the first time, Sculptures at Bathers will coincide with the Fremantle International Street Art Festival. Are you expecting a big turnout for the event this year?

Absolutely! Freo will be alive with cultural energy; lucky visitors will have the once-off opportunity to experience both world-class street performances and outstanding WA sculptures, creating a stimulating and immersive arts celebration. It’s the perfect excuse to make a day—or a weekend—of it. Grab a coffee, soak up the sculptures, then wander into town for the buzzing street atmosphere. See you there!

Sculpture at Bathers returns to Bathers Beach from Friday, April 4, to Monday, April 21, 2025. For the full program, visit sculptureatbathers.com.au

