Canadian punk rockers PUP unleash new album down under

Canadian punk rockers PUP are returning to Australia for the first time since 2022, hitting Magnet House on Thursday, August 14.

The four-piece are set to perform crowd favourites from across their discography, along with tracks from their upcoming new album, Who Will Look After The Dogs, which is out on Monday, May 5.

The Juno Alternative Album of the Year winners describe the upcoming album as a culmination of the band’s past decade of constant touring and their palpable, livewire chemistry. The 12-track album excavates life’s relationships and deep thoughts and sees frontman Stefan Babcock at his most vulnerable.

The recent openers of Sum 41’s final tour in January have been on a strong rise in their career since being named as one of Rolling Stone’s 2014 breakout acts. They have supported big names such as The Hives and Jimmy Eat World, as well as performing at Lollapalooza, South By Southwest, Reading Festival and more.

PUP’s new album Who Will Look After The Dogs is out on Monday, May 5, 2025. PUP play Magnet House on Thursday, August 14. Tickets are on sale from Friday, March 28 from destroyalllines.com

