Black Swan announces WA premiere of award-winning one-man show Blue

Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA has announced the Western Australian premiere of Blue.

Described as “a tender, poetic and emotionally powerful monologue” by Kamilaroi writer and Heartbreak High star Thomas Weatherall, the play is showing at the State Theatre Centre’s Studio Underground from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, June 8.

Told through a lyrical, introspective lens and directed by Noongar performer, writer and dancer Ian Wilkes, the one-man show dives deep into grief, mental health, and the strength it takes to keep moving forward.

The company has welcomed proud Whadjuk Noongar man and rising star of Australian theatre Owen Hasluck to the team to play the lead role of Mark in his debut role within the company.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Owen to Black Swan,” said Artistic Director Kate Champion. “Blue is a play full of heart, honesty, and hope—and with Ian at the helm, we know this WA premiere will be something truly special.”

Hasluck and Wilkes, who have previously worked together 0n Operation Boomerang, are also both WAAPA alumni representing the strong talent that surfaces in Western Australia.

The winner of the 2024 Matilda Award for Best New Australian Work, Blue has been praised around the country for its emotional resonance, poetic writing, and honesty.

Blue runs at the Studio Underground, State Theatre Centre of WA from Friday, May 23, until Sunday, June 8, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from blackswantheatrecompany.com

