The Fray bring How to Save a Life 20th Anniversary Tour to Australia

Four-time Grammy-nominated band The Fray are bringing their How to Save a Life 20th Anniversary Tour to Australia this December.

Celebrating their debut album, How to Save a Life, the tour will kick off in Perth at Metro City on Wednesday, December 3, before heading east to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Released in 2005, How to Save a Life climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, propelled by hits like Over My Head (Cable Car) and the 5x Platinum title track. Over the next two decades, The Fray built on their early success to acquire more than 12 billion streams and sell over four million albums and 20 million singles globally.

“We wrote songs in our parents’ basements and our grandpa’s barn, dreaming of playing our music with the world one day,” said lead vocalist Joe King. “We never imagined that the songs from How to Save a Life would still hold new meaning 20 years later. It’s an incredible honour to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary with our Australian fans. We can’t wait to perform these songs and share our stories with you. Come sing with us—we’ll see you in December!”

The Fray’s How to Save a Life 20th Anniversary Tour hits Metro City on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, April 1, from teglive.com.au

