Review: The Songs Of Grant McLennan at Lyrics Underground

The Songs Of Grant McLennan (The Go-Betweens) at Lyrics Underground

Performed by Adrian Hoffmann & Friends, Catherine Traicos

Saturday, May 20, 2023 “This is one of my favourite Grant McLennan songs. I’m gonna say that all night, sorry." And indeed, Adrian Hoffmann kept true to his word as the culmination of months’ work and a lifetime of listening arrived at this moment. More of a salute than a gig as such, Hoffmann and his hand-chosen band of friends – James Redman and Aidan Gordon (guitars), Sascha Ion (backing vocals), Todd Walker (keys), Alistair Peel (bass), Lochie Hoffmann (drums) – clearly held a deep resonance for the late songwriter’s canon, something that was clearly shared by the audience.

Adrian Hoffmann & friends

Kicking off with Lighting Fires and Haven’t I Been A Fool, songs from the artist’s (as GW McLennan) first two early ‘90s solo albums started the Saturday night with an infectious smile and indicated that Hoffmann has a deep love of the whole oeuvre, and not simply that of The Go-Betweens – although that would understandably be more than enough. As such songs like Dark Side Of Town and Simone & Perry were delivered and met with gusto, Keep My Word, from 1994’s Horsebreaker Star LP, not only showcased backing singer Sascha Ion’s (Spank, One Horse Town and her new band, Sascha Ion & The Elements) intuitive vocal presence, but for the first time Madeleine Antoine’s beautiful violin work. Both would continue to shine throughout the evening.

Adrian Hoffmann & friends

While the first set was predominantly a showcase of McLennan’s solo work, Hoffmann paused to honour The Go-Betweens’ classic, Cattle And Cane. “This is one of the most iconic Australian songs of all time," he stated. “It’s also the hardest," quipped lead guitarist, Redman. The following three minutes, however, were spine-tingling, as the whole band danced on the song’s quirky rhythm (“thanks to Lochie Hoffmann, he’s like a brother to me"), nuanced instrumental lines and understated power. A song about memories brought many more flooding back. Magic In Here was dedicated to mega-fan Ash, who was up front all night cheering the band on, as he heard songs he loved played live for the first time. Antoine returned for caressing violin on Hot Water, with In Your Bright Ray bringing the set to a wistful close with a raised glass to the late songwriter.

Adrian Hoffmann & friends

While the second set opened with a lovely Hoffmann/Ion acoustic duet of the GW McLennan song, Black Mule, and then the pop-driven Surround Me, it was to be more Go-Betweens focused, and this structure worked well in terms of the flow of material overall. Beginning with the acclaimed and adored Bachelor Kisses, the latter McLennan/Forster era single The Clock, and the 16 Lovers Lane highlight, Quiet Heart. 1991’s solo debut Easy Come Easy Go was lovely to hear on a stage, before the set hit top gear with a late-‘80s dancefloor-filling triumvirate of Streets Of Your Town, Bye Bye Pride and Was There Anything I Could Do? to round things off. The band decided not to walk off stage, instead staying on it and accepting the very clear wish of an encore. Love Goes On! and a lifting, lilting Right Here ended the night on an appropriate note.

Catherine Traicos