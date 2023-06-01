Review: Katie Noonan performs Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ at Freo.Social

Katie Noonan performs Joni Mitchell’s Blue at Freo.Social

w/ Jack Carty

Friday, May 26, 2023

When Joni Mitchell’s revered 1971 album Blue neared its 50th anniversary, it was inevitable some brave souls would attempt to cover it. For lovers of Blue, there was an equally inevitable shudder at the thought of one of music’s sacred cows being massacred!

However it was a different matter when one of Australia’s national treasures, Katie Noonan announced a national tour to play the album in its entirety. As each state and dates were released, the venues quickly sold out and in WA’s case the initial single-date show became three performances.

The WA leg of the tour kicked off at Freo.Social, and although the 500 capacity venue was sold out, the arrangement of chairs worked well to provide an intimate setting fitting for such a show.

Jack Carty was first to the stage. Originally hailing from New South Wales, he was the perfect artist to set the tone for a memorable evening. Performing solo with just an acoustic guitar and harmonica, Carty commanded the audience’s attention – especially when he described the background of his well-written, beautifully played songs.

These included the story about travelling with a mate in Summer in New Zealand, which had the audience in stitches, while at other times he was poignant and tender, like when he spoke of the people he loved in Autumn Leaves. Other standout songs were Why the Universe Expands (written for his children), and the closer Fleeting. With four albums under his belt, it’s a mystery he isn’t more widely known.