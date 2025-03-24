Goanna’s Shane Howard brings timeless Aussie hits to Freo

Legendary singer-songwriter Shane Howard is bringing his Great Western Band to Perth for a performance at Mojos Bar on Sunday, April 13.

Joining Howard on stage will be Grammy-winning pedal steel guitarist Lucky Oceans along with The Struggling Kings, a Perth-based Indigenous alternative rock band from One Arm Point in the Kimberley.

With 14 solo albums and a vast production discography, Howard has toured with icons like Bob Dylan and Neil Young. As frontman of Australian rockers Goanna, his timeless anthem Solid Rock, written after a life-changing experience at Uluru in 1981, is regarded as one of the most powerful songs in Australian history, speaking to themes of justice, resilience, and connection to country.

Shane Howard and The Great Western Band play Mojos Bar on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Tickets are on sale at moshtix.com.au

