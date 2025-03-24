Lime Cordiale go classical with national orchestral tour

Sydney indie rockers Lime Cordiale are teaming up with some of Australia’s finest symphony orchestras for a one-of-a-kind live concert experience.

Kicking off this August, the duo will tour with full-scale symphony orchestras across Tasmania, Melbourne, Queensland, and Sydney, culminating in two Perth shows at Riverside Theatre on Friday, November 14 and Saturday, November 15 with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

Curated with symphony conductor Vanessa Scammell (Birds of Tokyo, The Cat Empire) and arranger Alex Turley (Genesis Owusu, Dan Sultan), the setlist reimagines Lime Cordiale’s biggest hits like Robbery, Temper Temper, and Dirt Cheap with soaring orchestral arrangements.

“With a cello-playing mum, we grew up playing classical clarinet and trumpet,” said band members Oliver and Louis Leimbach. “The band came together while Oli was studying at the Conservatorium, and playing in concert bands and orchestras was a big part of Lime Cordiale’s beginnings.”

“This is a major bucket-list tick for us. It’s scary and intimidating, but our inner band nerds are all for it! We can’t wait to dive into some epic orchestral arrangements of our songs.”

The tour announcement follows on from the release of Lime Cordiale’s ARIA #1 Award-winning album, Enough of the Sweet Talk, and their Love Is Off the Table regional tour.

Lime Cordiale with the Symphony Orchestra Tour hits Riverside Theatre on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 27, from limecordiale.com

