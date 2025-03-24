Killing Heidi celebrate 25 years of Reflector with national tour

Australian rock icons Killing Heidi are hitting the road for a national tour in 2025 to celebrate 25 years of their breakthrough debut album, Reflector.

The tour includes performances in Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, with a Perth show lined up at Magnet House on Saturday, June 21.

WAM Award-winning Perth singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin will join Killing Heidi as special guest for the full run of dates.

For the first time, Killing Heidi will perform the album in full along with a selection of fan-favourite hits. The band will also mark the milestone with a special anniversary edition of Reflector, available on vinyl and CD, featuring demos and rare tracks.

Released in 2000, Reflector debuted at #1 on the ARIA charts and went 4x Platinum, becoming the fastest-selling Australian album at that time. Tracks like Weir and Mascara dominated the airwaves, while the band took home four ARIA Awards, topped the Hottest 100, and toured with legends like Fleetwood Mac and Silverchair.

“For so many people, Reflector is the soundtrack to their youth—their first big night out, their first road trip, their first love,” said frontwoman Ella Hooper. “Playing these songs again in full is going to be wild.”

Killing Heidi’s Reflector 25th Anniversary Tour hits Magnet House on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 27, 2025, from destroyalllines.com

Prev x