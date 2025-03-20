Teddy Swims returns down under

Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist Teddy Swims has announced his return to Australia and New Zealand this year.

Joined on stage by his electrifying live band, Freak Freely, Swims will perform in the largest arenas he’s ever played in both countries. The tour kicks off in Christchurch and hits Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday, October 29.

Having amassed over 8.7 billion streams globally, Swims has won fans across the world with hits such as Lose Control and The Door.

His recent album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), featuring the standout tracks Bad Dreams, Are You Even Real (feat. Givēon), and Guilty, debuted at #1 on the album charts in Australia, #2 in the UK, and #4 in the USA and New Zealand.

Teddy Swims plays RAC Arena on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, March 24 from ticketek.com.au

Prev x