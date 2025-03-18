Little Birdy take flight again with BigBigLove 21st anniversary tour

Perth indie icons Little Birdy are reuniting for a national tour in 2025, celebrating 21 years of their breakthrough debut album, BigBigLove.

Kicking off in Queensland this June, the tour hits South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales before returning to WA for performances at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, August 8, and Dunsborough Tavern on Saturday, August 9.

Across the 10-date tour, the beloved local band will perform the album in full along with a selection of fan-favourite hits. In more big news from the band, BigBigLove is also getting its long-awaited vinyl release—a limited-edition 12” pressing featuring an extra 7” single with two exclusive bonus tracks, including an unreleased version of Beautiful To Me.

Released in 2004, BigBigLove landed at #5 on the ARIA charts and reached Platinum status. Featuring hit songs Relapse and Beautiful to Me, the album’s impact saw the band join festival line-ups and open for international heavyweights like R.E.M. and Placebo and secure five ARIA nominations.

“These songs still feel just as real as they did when we first wrote them,” says frontwoman Katy Steele. “Revisiting them as a band has been such a unique and healing experience. I can’t wait to see our old fans down the front, singing along again—just like we did all those years ago.”

Little Birdy’s BigBigLove 21st Anniversary Tour hits Astor Theatre on Friday, August 8, and Dunsborough Tavern on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 21, from little-birdy.com

Prev x