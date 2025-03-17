Cloud Control bring Bliss Release 15th anniversary tour to WA

Indie icons Cloud Control are reuniting for a national tour, celebrating 15 years of their debut album, Bliss Release.

The tour includes performances in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, with a Perth show lined up for Freo.Social on Saturday, June 7.

Original bassist Jeremy Kelshaw will return to the group for the first time in over a decade, with the band set to perform Bliss Release in full on their run of live shows.

Released in 2010, Bliss Release won the Australian Music Prize, AIR Independent Album of the Year, and received two ARIA nominations. Songs like Gold Canary and There’s Nothing in the Water We Can’t Fight became festival favourites, with the latter reaching #18 in the triple j Hottest 100.

The album’s success launched Cloud Control onto the global stage, seeing the Blue Mountains band relocate to London and tour across Europe and the US with international heavyweights like Supergrass, Vampire Weekend, The Drums and Foo Fighters.

Cloud Control play Freo.Social on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 20 from moshtix.com.au

