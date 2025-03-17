Northlane bring Regional Australian Tour to WA

Heavy metal juggernauts Northlane are set to hit the road for their first national tour in three years, marking their final run before heading into the studio to write new music.

Featuring performances in towns and cities right across Australia, the Northlane Regional Australian Tour 2025 heads to WA for live shows at Shelter Brewing, Busselton, on Friday, August 15, and Magnet House, Perth, on Saturday, August 16.

Nu-metal outfit Ocean Grove and synth-driven heavyweights Mirrors will join Northlane for the full run of dates, with Darkmatter joining the bill in WA.

Northlane’s Regional Australian Tour 2025 hits Shelter Brewing on Friday, August 15, and Magnet House on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 21, from destroyalllines.com

.

Prev x