Aussie rapper 360 returns from Out of the Blue with national album tour

Following the release of his brand-new single Save My Soul, ARIA Award-winning and multi-platinum Australian rapper 360 is hitting the road for a national tour.

The tour celebrates the upcoming release of his fifth studio album, Out Of The Blue, which is set to drop on Friday, July 11.

Kicking off in Melbourne this July, the tour will hit Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide, before wrapping up at Perth’s Metro City on Saturday, August 2.

Longtime collaborator and hip-hop icon PEZ will join 360 for the full run of dates.

“I’m so keen to be back touring in general,” 360 shared. “But to have PEZ with me on this run feels special too. We’ve reconnected so much over the last year or two, and the fans will be able to see that. Expect a lot of energy and for the live show to tell a bit of a story of my life.”

“This album feels like an amalgamation of all my older music, but with new influences—more refined and polished,” he added. “I couldn’t have done this without Tyron Hapi. Having him to write these songs with me has been such a blessing.”

360’s fifth studio album, Out of the Blue is out on Friday, July 11, 2025. 360 will perform at Metro City on Saturday, August 2. Tickets are on sale now at 360music.com.au

Prev x