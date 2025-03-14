Local stars to shine as Performing Arts WA Awards return
The Performing Arts WA Awards return in 2025, with the annual awards ceremony set to take over Heath Ledger Theatre on Monday, April 7.
Celebrating industry professionals from the performing arts, awards will be given out highlighting achievement and emerging talent, in addition to recognising of some of 2024’s outstanding productions.
Artist Relief Fund WA will be hosting the awards, with industry professionals from dance, musicals, theatre and opera coming together to celebrate award winners while enjoying live entertainment.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
THEATRE AWARDS
BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
21 Hearts: Vivian Bullwinkel and the Nurses of the Vyner Brooke, THEATRE 180
Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival
THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company
Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre
BEST INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
ALL BOYS, The Blue Room Theatre & every other theatre company
An Imaginary Life, Humphrey Bower & Libby Klysz
IMELDA, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Sapatos Angels Collective
OOL, Second Body & FTC Independent
Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks
UP THERE (Walyalup), Tay Conway, William Gammel and Leah Robyn
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
The Ensemble, 21 Hearts: Vivian Bullwinkel and the Nurses of the Vyner Brooke, THEATRE 180
The Ensemble, ALL BOYS, The Blue Room Theatre & every other theatre company
The Ensemble, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
The Ensemble, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival
The Ensemble, THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PERFORMERS IN SUPPORTING ROLES PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
Bobbi Henry, Operation Boomerang, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Jessie Ward, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Julia Moody, A Doll’s House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath, The Blue Room Theatre & Red Ryder Productions
Pavan Kumar Hari, An Imaginary Life, Humphrey Bower & Libby Klysz
Tyren Maclou, Songbird Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Wimiya Woodley, Operation Boomerang, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PERFORMERS IN LEADING ROLES PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
Dr Lynette Narkle, Operation Boomerang, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Efa Mackenzie, IMELDA, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Sapatos Angels Collective
Geoff Kelso, THE SEED by Kate Mulvany, Black Swan State Theatre Company
Lila McGuire, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival
Nicola Bartlett, THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company
Shane Adamczak, Pillow Fight, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre
Steve Turner, THE SEED by Kate Mulvany, Black Swan State Theatre Company
Tyren Maclou, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
Elise Wilson, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival
Ian Wilkes, Operation Boomerang, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Maitland Schnaars, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Mel Cantwell, THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company
Tay Conway, William Gammel & Leah Robyn, UP THERE (Walyalup), Tay Conway, William Gammel and Leah Robyn
DANCE AWARDS
BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY SANDY ANGHIE
Mutiara, Marrugeku in association with Perth Festival
Romeo & Juliet, West Australian Ballet
State: Contemporary Vision, West Australian Ballet
BEST INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY SANDY ANGHIE
Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann
Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance
OUTSTANDING DUET OR ENSEMBLE PRESENTED BY SANDY ANGHIE
The Ensemble, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann
The Ensemble, Intertwine, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Chung Wah Dance Group
The Ensemble, La Bayadere: The Temple Dancer, West Australian Ballet
The Ensemble, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER PRESENTED BY SANDY ANGHIE
Bernadette Lewis, “Acid Trip” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance
Bernadette Lewis, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann
Dayana Hardy Acuña, Romeo & Juliet, West Australian Ballet
Scott Elstermann, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
Tyrone Earl Lraé Robinson, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance
Tyrone Earl Lraé Robinson, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
Zendra Giraudo, WHITESNAKE3000, Co3 Contemporary Dance
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY PRESENTED BY SANDY ANGHIE
Brooke Leeder, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
Min Zhu, Intertwine, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Chung Wah Dance Group
Scott Elstermann, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann
Soultari Amin Farid, Dalisa Pigram and Zee Zunnur with Ahmat Bin Fadal, Mutiara, Marrugeku in association with Perth Festival
Tyrone Earl Lraé Robinson, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance
MUSICAL & OPERA AWARDS
BEST PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions
Rusalka, West Australian Opera – An Opera Conference Production
Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
The Magic Kazoo, Freeze Frame Opera
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
The Ensemble, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
The Ensemble, The Hollow Cause, KeshetWorks
The Ensemble, The Magic Kazoo, Freeze Frame Opera
The Ensemble, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival
OUTSTANDING PERFORMERS IN SUPPORTING ROLES PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
Brendan Hanson, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions
Daniel Buckle, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
Harriet Marshall, Don Giovanni, Freeze Frame Opera
Paula Parore, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions
Tristan McInnes, Same Time Next Week The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
OUTSTANDING PERFORMERS IN LEADING ROLES PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
Amberly Cull, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
Charis Postmus, The Magic Kazoo, Freeze Frame Opera
Greg Jarema, The Wedding Singer, Drew Anthony Creative
Jarred Wall, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival
Nick Pages-Oliver, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
Prudence Sanders, Orpheus & Eurydice, West Australian Opera and Circa present an Opera Queensland in association with Circa production
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION, MOVEMENT DIRECTION OR CHOREOGRAPHY PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
Ian Wilkes, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival
Penny Shaw, Don Giovanni, Freeze Frame Opera
Scott McArdle, Nick Pages-Oliver & Amberly Cull, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
Vincent Hooper, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions
OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTION OR CONDUCTING PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
Akari Komoto, The Hollow Cause, KeshetWorks
Christopher van Tuinen, Orpheus & Eurydice, West Australian Opera and Circa present an Opera Queensland in association with Circa production
Christopher van Tuinen, Rusalka, West Australian Opera – An Opera Conference Production
Jackson Griggs, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
OVERALL AWARDS
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY OR EXPERIMENTAL PERFORMANCE PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST
FAKE, kdmindustries
Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann
Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival
Mutiara, Marrugeku in association with Perth Festival
Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance
Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks
XxHornySlug69xX, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Marli Jupiter
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST
Anton Malyshev & Dennis Chmelov, Dead End, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & The And Theatre
Rachael Dease, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance
Rebecca Erin, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann
Tay Conway, William Gammel, Leah Robyn & Rebecca Riggs-Bennett, UP THERE (Walyalup), Tay Conway, William Gammel and Leah Robyn
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITION OR ARRANGING PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST
Azariah Felton, Pipedream, The Blue Room Theatre & Brent Rollins and STRUT Dance
Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival
Jackson Griggs, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
Keshet Kesh, The Hollow Cause, KeshetWorks
Louis Frere-Harvey, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
Pavan Kumar Hari, An Imaginary Life, Humphrey Bower & Libby Klysz
Rachael Dease, THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company
Rebecca Erin, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann
Rebecca Riggs-Bennett, UP THERE (Walyalup), Tay Conway, William Gammel and Leah Robyn
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST
Dean Gratwick, The Hollow Cause, KeshetWorks
Jolene Whibley, Songbird, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Kristie Smith, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
Kristie Smith, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
Lucy Birkinshaw, THE SEED by Kate Mulvany, Black Swan State Theatre Company
Lucy Birkinshaw, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions
Lucy Birkinshaw, State: Contemporary Vision, West Australian Ballet
Mark Howett, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Mark Howett, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival
Peter Young, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival
Rhiannon Petersen, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance
OUTSTANDING STAGE DESIGN PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST
Abdul-Rahman Abdullah, Mutiara, Marrugeku in association with Perth Festival
Bruce McKinven, THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company
Bryan Woltjen, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Bryan Woltjen, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
Cherish Marrington, Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks
Daisy Sanders & Ben Nelson, A Resting Mess, Daisy Sanders with City of Fremantle
Matt McVeigh, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions
Sam Diamond, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival
Shuling Wong, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST
Bruce McKinven, State: Contemporary Vision, West Australian Ballet
Fiona Bruce, A Doll’s House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath, The Blue Room Theatre & Red Ryder Productions
Leisl Lucerne-Knight, The State, The Blue Room Theatre & Marli Jupiter & Rhiannon Bryan
Rhiannon Walker, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann
Sorcha Whalley & Leanne Foley, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance
SPECIAL AWARDS
OUTSTANDING NEW WORK OR ADAPTATION PRESENTED BY CULTURE COUNTS
Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann
Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance
Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival
Scott McArdle & Jackson Griggs, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle
Barbara Hostalek, ASK, The Blue Room Theatre & 3RD SPACE
Bruce Denny, Operation Boomerang, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Donita Cruz, Efa Mackenzie, Zoe Garciano, Rachel Adams & Jenny Guigayoma, IMELDA, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Sapatos Angels Collective
Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival
Holland Brooks, Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks
Jenny Davis, 21 Hearts: Vivian Bullwinkel and the Nurses of the Vyner Brooke, THEATRE 180
OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA
Nadia Priolo, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann & Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
Natassija Morrow, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers
Quie Ying Morrison, Intertwine, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Chung Wah Dance Group
James Pinneri, The Magic Kazoo, Freeze Frame Opera
Marlee Nzima, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions
Vincent Trikeriotis, The Hollow Cause, KeshetWorks
Benjamin Quirk, CRUSH, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Benjamin Quirk
Edyll Ismail, THE POOL by Steve Rodgers, Black Swan State Theatre Company
Efa Mackenzie, IMELDA, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Sapatos Angels Collective
Gabriel Critti-Schnaars, Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks
Marli Jupiter, Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks
Owen Hasluck, Operation Boomerang & Songbird Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
Ray Teakle, ALL BOYS, The Blue Room Theatre & every other theatre company
Tyren Maclou, Brothers Wreck & Songbird, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
To be announced on the night.
The Performing Arts WA Awards will be held at Heath Ledger Theatre on Monday, April 7, 2025.