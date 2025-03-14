Local stars to shine as Performing Arts WA Awards return

The Performing Arts WA Awards return in 2025, with the annual awards ceremony set to take over Heath Ledger Theatre on Monday, April 7.

Celebrating industry professionals from the performing arts, awards will be given out highlighting achievement and emerging talent, in addition to recognising of some of 2024’s outstanding productions.

Artist Relief Fund WA will be hosting the awards, with industry professionals from dance, musicals, theatre and opera coming together to celebrate award winners while enjoying live entertainment.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

THEATRE AWARDS



BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

21 Hearts: Vivian Bullwinkel and the Nurses of the Vyner Brooke, THEATRE 180

Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival

THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company

Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre

BEST INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

ALL BOYS, The Blue Room Theatre & every other theatre company

An Imaginary Life, Humphrey Bower & Libby Klysz

IMELDA, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Sapatos Angels Collective

OOL, Second Body & FTC Independent

Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks

UP THERE (Walyalup), Tay Conway, William Gammel and Leah Robyn

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

The Ensemble, 21 Hearts: Vivian Bullwinkel and the Nurses of the Vyner Brooke, THEATRE 180

The Ensemble, ALL BOYS, The Blue Room Theatre & every other theatre company

The Ensemble, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

The Ensemble, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival

The Ensemble, THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PERFORMERS IN SUPPORTING ROLES PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

Bobbi Henry, Operation Boomerang, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Jessie Ward, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Julia Moody, A Doll’s House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath, The Blue Room Theatre & Red Ryder Productions

Pavan Kumar Hari, An Imaginary Life, Humphrey Bower & Libby Klysz

Tyren Maclou, Songbird Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Wimiya Woodley, Operation Boomerang, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PERFORMERS IN LEADING ROLES PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

Dr Lynette Narkle, Operation Boomerang, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Efa Mackenzie, IMELDA, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Sapatos Angels Collective

Geoff Kelso, THE SEED by Kate Mulvany, Black Swan State Theatre Company

Lila McGuire, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival

Nicola Bartlett, THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company

Shane Adamczak, Pillow Fight, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre

Steve Turner, THE SEED by Kate Mulvany, Black Swan State Theatre Company

Tyren Maclou, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

Elise Wilson, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival

Ian Wilkes, Operation Boomerang, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Maitland Schnaars, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Mel Cantwell, THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company

Tay Conway, William Gammel & Leah Robyn, UP THERE (Walyalup), Tay Conway, William Gammel and Leah Robyn

DANCE AWARDS

BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY SANDY ANGHIE

Mutiara, Marrugeku in association with Perth Festival

Romeo & Juliet, West Australian Ballet

State: Contemporary Vision, West Australian Ballet

BEST INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY SANDY ANGHIE

Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann

Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance

OUTSTANDING DUET OR ENSEMBLE PRESENTED BY SANDY ANGHIE

The Ensemble, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann

The Ensemble, Intertwine, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Chung Wah Dance Group

The Ensemble, La Bayadere: The Temple Dancer, West Australian Ballet

The Ensemble, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER PRESENTED BY SANDY ANGHIE

Bernadette Lewis, “Acid Trip” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance

Bernadette Lewis, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann

Dayana Hardy Acuña, Romeo & Juliet, West Australian Ballet

Scott Elstermann, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

Tyrone Earl Lraé Robinson, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance

Tyrone Earl Lraé Robinson, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

Zendra Giraudo, WHITESNAKE3000, Co3 Contemporary Dance

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY PRESENTED BY SANDY ANGHIE

Brooke Leeder, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

Min Zhu, Intertwine, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Chung Wah Dance Group

Scott Elstermann, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann

Soultari Amin Farid, Dalisa Pigram and Zee Zunnur with Ahmat Bin Fadal, Mutiara, Marrugeku in association with Perth Festival

Tyrone Earl Lraé Robinson, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance

MUSICAL & OPERA AWARDS

BEST PRODUCTION PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions

Rusalka, West Australian Opera – An Opera Conference Production

Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

The Magic Kazoo, Freeze Frame Opera

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

The Ensemble, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

The Ensemble, The Hollow Cause, KeshetWorks

The Ensemble, The Magic Kazoo, Freeze Frame Opera

The Ensemble, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival

OUTSTANDING PERFORMERS IN SUPPORTING ROLES PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

Brendan Hanson, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions

Daniel Buckle, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

Harriet Marshall, Don Giovanni, Freeze Frame Opera

Paula Parore, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions

Tristan McInnes, Same Time Next Week The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

OUTSTANDING PERFORMERS IN LEADING ROLES PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

Amberly Cull, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

Charis Postmus, The Magic Kazoo, Freeze Frame Opera

Greg Jarema, The Wedding Singer, Drew Anthony Creative

Jarred Wall, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival

Nick Pages-Oliver, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

Prudence Sanders, Orpheus & Eurydice, West Australian Opera and Circa present an Opera Queensland in association with Circa production

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION, MOVEMENT DIRECTION OR CHOREOGRAPHY PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

Ian Wilkes, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival

Penny Shaw, Don Giovanni, Freeze Frame Opera

Scott McArdle, Nick Pages-Oliver & Amberly Cull, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

Vincent Hooper, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTION OR CONDUCTING PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

Akari Komoto, The Hollow Cause, KeshetWorks

Christopher van Tuinen, Orpheus & Eurydice, West Australian Opera and Circa present an Opera Queensland in association with Circa production

Christopher van Tuinen, Rusalka, West Australian Opera – An Opera Conference Production

Jackson Griggs, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

OVERALL AWARDS

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY OR EXPERIMENTAL PERFORMANCE PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST

FAKE, kdmindustries

Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann

Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival

Mutiara, Marrugeku in association with Perth Festival

Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance

Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks

XxHornySlug69xX, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Marli Jupiter

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST

Anton Malyshev & Dennis Chmelov, Dead End, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & The And Theatre

Rachael Dease, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance

Rebecca Erin, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann

Tay Conway, William Gammel, Leah Robyn & Rebecca Riggs-Bennett, UP THERE (Walyalup), Tay Conway, William Gammel and Leah Robyn

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITION OR ARRANGING PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST

Azariah Felton, Pipedream, The Blue Room Theatre & Brent Rollins and STRUT Dance

Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival

Jackson Griggs, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

Keshet Kesh, The Hollow Cause, KeshetWorks

Louis Frere-Harvey, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

Pavan Kumar Hari, An Imaginary Life, Humphrey Bower & Libby Klysz

Rachael Dease, THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company

Rebecca Erin, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann

Rebecca Riggs-Bennett, UP THERE (Walyalup), Tay Conway, William Gammel and Leah Robyn

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST

Dean Gratwick, The Hollow Cause, KeshetWorks

Jolene Whibley, Songbird, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Kristie Smith, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

Kristie Smith, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

Lucy Birkinshaw, THE SEED by Kate Mulvany, Black Swan State Theatre Company

Lucy Birkinshaw, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions

Lucy Birkinshaw, State: Contemporary Vision, West Australian Ballet

Mark Howett, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Mark Howett, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival

Peter Young, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival

Rhiannon Petersen, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance

OUTSTANDING STAGE DESIGN PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST

Abdul-Rahman Abdullah, Mutiara, Marrugeku in association with Perth Festival

Bruce McKinven, THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, Black Swan State Theatre Company

Bryan Woltjen, Brothers Wreck, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Bryan Woltjen, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

Cherish Marrington, Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks

Daisy Sanders & Ben Nelson, A Resting Mess, Daisy Sanders with City of Fremantle

Matt McVeigh, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions

Sam Diamond, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival

Shuling Wong, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN PRESENTED BY CIRCUITWEST

Bruce McKinven, State: Contemporary Vision, West Australian Ballet

Fiona Bruce, A Doll’s House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath, The Blue Room Theatre & Red Ryder Productions

Leisl Lucerne-Knight, The State, The Blue Room Theatre & Marli Jupiter & Rhiannon Bryan

Rhiannon Walker, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann

Sorcha Whalley & Leanne Foley, “Madre Muerte” as part of squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance

SPECIAL AWARDS

OUTSTANDING NEW WORK OR ADAPTATION PRESENTED BY CULTURE COUNTS

Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann

Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

squared-OFF, OFF-base Dance

Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, Wundig wer Wilura, West Australian Opera in association with Perth Festival

Scott McArdle & Jackson Griggs, Same Time Next Week, The Blue Room Theatre & Nick Pages-Oliver & Scott McArdle

Barbara Hostalek, ASK, The Blue Room Theatre & 3RD SPACE

Bruce Denny, Operation Boomerang, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Donita Cruz, Efa Mackenzie, Zoe Garciano, Rachel Adams & Jenny Guigayoma, IMELDA, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Sapatos Angels Collective

Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson, Logue Lake, Geordie Crawley & Elise Wilson in association with Perth Festival

Holland Brooks, Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks

Jenny Davis, 21 Hearts: Vivian Bullwinkel and the Nurses of the Vyner Brooke, THEATRE 180

OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER PRESENTED BY ARTIST RELIEF FUND WA

Nadia Priolo, Foleyvision, Scott Elstermann & Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

Natassija Morrow, Nocturnal, Brooke Leeder & Dancers

Quie Ying Morrison, Intertwine, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Chung Wah Dance Group

James Pinneri, The Magic Kazoo, Freeze Frame Opera

Marlee Nzima, Hairspray: The Musical, HAMA Productions

Vincent Trikeriotis, The Hollow Cause, KeshetWorks

Benjamin Quirk, CRUSH, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Benjamin Quirk

Edyll Ismail, THE POOL by Steve Rodgers, Black Swan State Theatre Company

Efa Mackenzie, IMELDA, The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights & Sapatos Angels Collective

Gabriel Critti-Schnaars, Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks

Marli Jupiter, Unnatural, The Blue Room Theatre & Holland Brooks

Owen Hasluck, Operation Boomerang & Songbird Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Ray Teakle, ALL BOYS, The Blue Room Theatre & every other theatre company

Tyren Maclou, Brothers Wreck & Songbird, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

To be announced on the night.

The Performing Arts WA Awards will be held at Heath Ledger Theatre on Monday, April 7, 2025. Tickets are on sale at the-performing-arts-wa-awards

