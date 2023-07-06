Spilt Milk: Huge one day festival comes to Perth

Australia’s biggest single-day music festival Spilt Milk is finally coming to WA this year.

Returning for its biggest ever tour across the nation, Spilt Milk will be heading to Canberra, Gold Coast and Ballarat before making its Perth debut at Claremont Showgrounds on Sunday, December 3.

Last year Spilt Milk sold out all three festivals in less than a week, and judging by the massive 2023 line-up, tickets will be in high demand this year too. Some of the biggest homegrown and international stars feature on the bill this year, including Post Malone, Dom Dolla, Latto, Tkay Maidza, Peach PRC, Ocean Alley, Aitch, Dermot Kennedy, David Kushner and more.

Following the announcement of a headline tour earlier this week, Grammy-nominated US singer Post Malone will deliver his first Australian festival appearance since 2018, bringing chart-topping tracks like Sunflower, Wow, Rockstar and new material from his upcoming album Austin.

Fresh from selling out two Sidney Myer Music Bowl shows in minutes, Australian party starter Dom Dolla will get the dancefloor pumping with high-voltage hits like Rhyme Dust, Eat Your Man and Take It.

Making her Australian debut will be Atlanta’s very own, Latto. Announcing her takeover of the hip-hop world with her 2021 smash hit Big Energy and latest single, Put It On Da Floor Again, the Georgian artist has gone on to become the first female MC from the capital to reach gold and platinum certification, spitting her own signature heavy-hitting lyricism over tracks like Bitch from da Souf and Muwop.

Fresh off supporting Lizzo across her national tour of Australia, Tkay Maidza will bring her ARIA award-winning and BET-nominated catalogue to stages across the country.

Chris Lake will be dropping his anthemic dance-floor heaters like Turn Off The Lights and more, while international imports, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy and UK rapper and current 2023 Brit Award winner Aitch will make their Spilt Milk debut.

The line-up also features some of Australia’s finest emerging stars like Budjerah, ARIA platinum and gold-certified Cub Sport, sibling duo, Lastlings, whose new album made triple j’s feature album of the week, ghetto-house icon Partiboi69, Royel Otis and more.

Check out the full line-up below:

Aitch

Budjerah

Chris Lake

Cub Sport

David Kushner

Dermot Kennedy

Djanaba

Dom Dolla

Don Darkoe

Dulcie

Grentperez

Jessie Murph

Lastlings

Latto

Levins & Friends (Guilty Pleasures)

Lime CordialeMay-a

Mincy

Ocean Alley

Pacific Avenue

Partiboi69

Peach PRC

Poolclvb

Post Malone

Redhook

Royel Otis

Sammythesinner

The Buoys

The Dreggs

Tia Gostelow

The Vault Djs

Tkay Maidza

+ More To Be Announced

Spilt Milk festival hits Claremont Showgrounds on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 13 from spilt-milk.com.au

Prev x