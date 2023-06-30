Post Malone announces Australian tour

Post Malone will return to Australia this November and December as part of his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying world tour.

The Australian leg of the tour kicks off in Brisbane and heads to Canberra, the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne and Ballarat before finishing in Perth on Sunday, December 3. Many of the venues for the tour, including the Perth show, are yet to be announced.

Post Malone will be touring in support of his fifth album Austin which is out on Friday, July 28.

Post Malone opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers at Optus Stadium in February, performing a set we described as “all-absorbing” and “remarkable” in our review.

