Out Of The Woods festival returns

Out Of The Woods festival is back this year for another two full days of music, art and adventure in Fremantle on Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7.

The festival has just announced the line-up and it’s stacked with big names from across the country and across the world.

International acts Django Django (UK) and BROODS (NZ) are big inclusions on an exciting line-up that also features Aussie favourites Boy & Bear, DMA’S, Chet Faker, Montaigne, Ruby Fields and more.

For those that want to get their dance on, WA’s own Slumberjack will be joined by KLP, with Kinder, Late Nite Tuff Guy and Stace Cadet on board to keep your feet moving.

The line-up also includes a stack of local stars, with home town acts Dulcie, Project Bexx, Chela, Smol Fish, Ra Ra Viper, Grunge Barbie and more set to hit the stage.

Check out the full line-up below:

Boy & Bear

Broods (NZ)

Chet Faker

Django Django (UK)

DMA’S

Kinder

Kita Alexander

KLP

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Meg Mac

Montaigne

Northeast Party House

Ruby Fields

Skegss

Slumberjack

Stace Cadet

Temper Trap

Winston Surfshirt

and

Adoration Station

Angie Colman

Chela

Claudie Joy

Clove

Dulcie

Finn Pearson

Get Down Club

Grunge Barbie

Homopolitan

Humble Armada

Jeff’s House

Loveshovel

Ningaloo Records

Paige Valentine

Project Bexx

The Psychotic Reactions

Ra Ra Viper

Rabbit Island

Shiny Joe & The Sky Dolphins

Smoked Trout

Smol Fish

UK HUN

Out Of The Woods festival hits Fremantle on Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 6 from oztix.com.au

