Out Of The Woods festival returns
Out Of The Woods festival is back this year for another two full days of music, art and adventure in Fremantle on Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7.
The festival has just announced the line-up and it’s stacked with big names from across the country and across the world.
International acts Django Django (UK) and BROODS (NZ) are big inclusions on an exciting line-up that also features Aussie favourites Boy & Bear, DMA’S, Chet Faker, Montaigne, Ruby Fields and more.
For those that want to get their dance on, WA’s own Slumberjack will be joined by KLP, with Kinder, Late Nite Tuff Guy and Stace Cadet on board to keep your feet moving.
The line-up also includes a stack of local stars, with home town acts Dulcie, Project Bexx, Chela, Smol Fish, Ra Ra Viper, Grunge Barbie and more set to hit the stage.
Check out the full line-up below:
Boy & Bear
Broods (NZ)
Chet Faker
Django Django (UK)
DMA’S
Kinder
Kita Alexander
KLP
Late Nite Tuff Guy
Meg Mac
Montaigne
Northeast Party House
Ruby Fields
Skegss
Slumberjack
Stace Cadet
Temper Trap
Winston Surfshirt
and
Adoration Station
Angie Colman
Chela
Claudie Joy
Clove
Dulcie
Finn Pearson
Get Down Club
Grunge Barbie
Homopolitan
Humble Armada
Jeff’s House
Loveshovel
Ningaloo Records
Paige Valentine
Project Bexx
The Psychotic Reactions
Ra Ra Viper
Rabbit Island
Shiny Joe & The Sky Dolphins
Smoked Trout
Smol Fish
UK HUN
Out Of The Woods festival hits Fremantle on Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 6 from oztix.com.au