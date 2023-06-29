Polaris mourn passing of guitarist Ryan Siew

Australian guitarist Ryan Siew, from Sydney metalcore act Polaris, has died aged 26. The band shared the heartbreaking news through their social media channels earlier this week.

“It is with shattered hearts and the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday, June 19,” Polaris shared on their instagram.

“He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate.”

“Those years will never be enough. He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure. Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives.”

Polaris have cancelled their summer tour in Europe following the loss.

The band’s Fatalism Australian tour is set to kick off at Perth’s Metro City on Thursday, September 7, but Polaris haven’t indicated yet whether this will go ahead as scheduled.

The news has sent shockwaves through the music community, prompting an outpouring of support and condolences for the band and Siew’s grieving family.

Polaris, who formed in 2012, are also made up of vocalist Jamie Hails, guitarist Rick Schneider, bassist/clean vocalist Jake Steinhauser and drummer Daniel Furnari.

RIP Ryan Siew (1997-2023)

