New shows added to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour

Following unprecedented demand for pre-sale tickets in The Eras Tour this week, Taylor Swift has announced two new Australian shows.

The US pop star will perform an additional show at Melbourne’s MCG on Sunday, February 18, and Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Monday, February 26, 2023.

It makes Taylor Swift the first artist since Madonna in 1993 to perform three concerts at the MCG and the first artist ever to perform four concerts at Accor Stadium.

Taylor Swift has added two new dates to The Eras Tour. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 30 from frontiertouring.com

Prev x Next »