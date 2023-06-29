Immerse yourself in NAIDOC Week at Yagan Square

NAIDOC Week celebrations are set to take over Yagan Square with a series of free activities and events on Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6. All activities are free to experience, taking visitors on a journey of art, cuisine, craft, music, and theatre, as they uncover and engage with the vibrant legacy of Australia’s First Nations people.

Coinciding with the first week of the school holidays, Immerse yourself in NAIDOC Week invites families, city visitors and tourists of all ages to immerse in the cultural heritage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples over two days in the Yagan Square Amphitheatre.

Wednesday kicks off with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony before respected Indigenous talents lead interactive hands-on workshops teaching traditional techniques through a boomerang painting, basket weaving, painting on sneakers or football boots, bracelet making and face painting.

Attendees can also take part in a Music Therapy Workshop with drumming, singing and instrumentation, learn to play the Didgeridoo and enjoy Ninni Nginyaan’s program, where she will share Noongar Stories with animal tracks in sand and teach children Noongar animal names and dance moves.

Wednesday’s line-up will feature traditional Torres Strait Islander dance performances and live music by singer-songwriter Lilly Gogos.

On Thursday, Australia’s largest Aboriginal-led theatre company, Yirra Yaakin will stage their production of Lingo Lah Lah with two free performances. The fun, interactive production will take audiences on a joyful romp through Australia’s multilingual landscape with a focus on Noongar language.

There will also be the opportunity to meet the Tourism WA Quokka mascot and view an Aboriginal gallery display.

Immerse yourself in NAIDOC Week will also celebrate the flavours of Australia’s First Nations people, with Roogenic Iced Tea, Native Strawberry Tea and Chocolate Wattle seed Ice Cream to savour, plus you can learn to make damper and taste test your creation.

Immerse yourself in NAIDOC Week hits Yagan Square on Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6, 2023. For more info head to the Facebook event page

Prev x Next »