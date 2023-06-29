Perth Guitar Quartet to premiere classical works inspired by WA landscape

Perth Guitar Quartet will perform a CD-launch concert featuring the world-premiere of newly commissioned works for classical guitar inspired by the WA landscape.

West Australian Landscapes will premiere at the UWA Conservatorium of Music as part of the Perth International Classical Guitar Festival on Friday, July 28, alongside Duncan Gardiner‘s Stone, Shell, Bone and Feather, inspired by the East Perth Cemeteries.

Supported by a grant from the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, prominent Australian composer Robert Davidson has written a work inspired by the Swan River, Lydia Gardiner inspired by the leaning trees of Greenough, and Nicholas Bannan inspired by native Western Australian bird life.

Formed in 2013, Perth Guitar Quartet support the creation of new Australian works for the guitar, with a specific focus on expanding the repertoire through commissions by WA composers.

Comprised of four of WA’s most accomplished guitarists – Dr Jonathan Fitzgerald, Don Candy, Dr Melissa Fitzgerald, and Jameson Feakes – the group has a strong history of developing and delivering innovative performance projects.

The quartet’s past projects include a residency at the National Trust of Western Australia culminating in two sold-out concerts at the historic East Perth Cemeteries, which won the Museums and Galleries National Award for Interpretation, Learning & Audience Engagement, and was a finalist for the 2017 WA State Heritage Award.

Perth Guitar Quartet will perform West Australian Landscapes at the Perth International Classical Guitar Festival on Friday, July 28, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to uwa.edu.au

